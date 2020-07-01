Sudan: IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis June – December 2020 : Issued in July 2020

Overview

In the current period (June to September 2020), an estimated 9.6 million people (21% of the population analysed) are experiencing Crisis or worse levels of food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) and are in need of urgent action. This is the highest figure ever recorded in the history of IPC in Sudan compared to previous years. Around 2.2 million people are facing an Emergency acute food insecurity situation (IPC Phase 4) and around 7.4 million people are facing Crisis acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3), while nearly 15.9 million people are estimated to be in Stress (IPC Phase 2). This is also a high figure compared to previous analyses; a result of population shifting to worse phases. Overall, all localities from 18 Sudanese States have been classified, with exception of At Tina locality in North Darfur and Abyei PCA area in West Kordofan, where there was no data collected and similar locality data could not be used either.

Food insecurity remains alarmingly high in Sudan with increased and protracted displacement, economic decline and inflation, and high food price hikes exacerbated by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly decreased commodity movement, market function and cross-border trade, and compromised livelihoods, daily labour opportunities, reducing household purchasing power and food access of the vulnerable population.