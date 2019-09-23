Sudan: IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis June 2019 – August 2019 : Issued in September 2019

Overview

An estimated 5.8 million people (14% of the total population) are experiencing Crisis or worse levels of food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 and above) and are in need urgent action. This fgure is the highest on record since the introduction of the IPC analysis in Sudan. Around 1 million individuals are facing Emergency levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 4) and around 4.8 million individuals are in Crisis (IPC Phase 3), while nearly 11.8 million are estimated to be in Stress Phase (IPC Phase2).

Overall, 162 localities from 17 states have been classifed out of the 18 Sudan States.

Key Drivers

Civil Unrest and Confict

The social unrest in form of continued protests in main towns have resulted in heightened restricted security measurements set by government, declaration of state of emergency in many areas which resulted in further disruption of people access to their normal livelihoods activities, disrupted access to main markets and free trade fows across the country in addition to further deterioration on overall macroeconomic of the country, all these has contributed to high price of essential food and non-food items and have weekend majority of poor households purchasing capacity to levels beyond their survival threshold.

Economic Decline

Limited livelihoods source coupled with extremely high infation, lack of cash liquidity, high prices and scarcity of bread and fuel.

Natural Shocks

Risk of natural disasters including drought and foods