Sudan: Investigate allegations of rape, mass harassment during protest crackdown

Geneva – Members of the Sudanese security forces have reportedly raped and harassed several Sudanese women during their suppression of peaceful demonstrations last Sunday. An urgent and independent investigation should be opened into these allegations, and perpetrators should be held accountable, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said Thursday in a statement.

Eight girls were raped by Sudanese security forces during the crackdown last Sunday, said Salima Al-Khalifa, Director of the Combating Violence Against Women Unit.

Al-Khalifa said in press statements that what happened was “systematic rape” near the Republican Palace in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

Only one of the victims reported being raped, while the rest remained silent, according to Al-Khalifa. But the UN Human Rights Office reported receiving 13 reports of rape and mass rape at the hands of the security forces during protests calling for civilian rule.

Such incidents reflect the slide in the human rights situation, with the military authorities seizing power in the country.

According to Sudanese medical sources, two people were killed, and nearly 300 others were injured from the security forces’ use of excessive force, including live bullets and tear gas canisters.

This brings the total number of victims to 47 killed and hundreds injured or detained.

Thousands of Sudanese protested against the 25 October military coup and the 21 November agreement, concluded by the head of the military, Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, and civilian Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok.

The human rights situation in Sudan has plummeted since 25 October. Many fell victim to violence, detention, arbitrary arrest, media and public freedom suppression, and excessive use of force.

The international community should take a serious stance on the situation in Sudan to ensure the prevalence of the people’s will and democratic civilian rule that achieves justice and accountability for all the recent crimes, including the aforementioned rape incidents.