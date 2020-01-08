08 Jan 2020

Sudan - Inter-communal conflict in West-Darfur (DG ECHO, UN OCHA , ICRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 08 Jan 2020

  • Between 28 December-6 January, more than 40,000 people, including 32,000 internally displaced people (IDP) sheltering in 3 camps were displaced due to a series of incidents between Massalit and Arab tribesmen in and around Geneina Town, state capital of West Darfur. According to reports, at least 54 people have been killed and 60 others injured. Some IDP camps, markets and health clinics were burnt to the ground.

  • People have taken refuge in 19 buildings - including schools and government buildings - around El Geneina Town and more than 8,000 people have reportedly crossed the border into Chad, seeking refuge in villages near the border with Sudan.

  • Prepositioned stocks have ben deployed to provide an initial response to the needs, including by DG ECHO's partners, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), World Food Program (WFP), UNICEF and Triangle.

