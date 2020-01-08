Sudan - Inter-communal conflict in West-Darfur (DG ECHO, UN OCHA , ICRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 January 2020)

Between 28 December-6 January, more than 40,000 people, including 32,000 internally displaced people (IDP) sheltering in 3 camps were displaced due to a series of incidents between Massalit and Arab tribesmen in and around Geneina Town, state capital of West Darfur. According to reports, at least 54 people have been killed and 60 others injured. Some IDP camps, markets and health clinics were burnt to the ground.