Sudan: Inter-communal conflict - Kereneik & Ag Geneina, West Darfur Flash Update No. 04 (9 May 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

The Executive Director of Kereneik reported that about 98,000 people have been displaced by the conflict.

At least 165 people were killed and 136 injured during the clashes, according to local authorities.

WFP dispatched 363 metric tons (MT) of food for 130,000 people in Kereneik locality.

Partners estimate that 8,000 children need protection support.

Humanitarians are targeting 8,000 families (40,000 people) in Kereneik for shelter and non-food item assistance.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Fighting between Arab nomads and Masalit tribes in West Darfur's Kereneik and Ag Geneina localities was last reported on 25 April. The fighting between the two communities started on 22 April following the discovery of two deceased Arab nomads on 21 April near Hashaba village in Kereneik locality. The security situation improved after the deployment of security forces in Kereneik town, and no fighting has been reported. Security forces deployed to Kereneik will remain in the locality to protect the farming season and help in reconciliation activities. More security forces will be deployed to the locality.

The Executive Director of Kereneik reported that at least 165 people were killed and 136 people were injured during the clashes. In addition, an estimated 98,000 people (19,600 families) have been displaced in 16 gathering sites in Kereneik town, while about 12,500 nomads (2,493 families) have been affected by the conflict. There are also reports of many families in Kereneik hosting IDP families. During the conflict, 16 villages across Kereneik locality were a¬ffected, of which six were completely looted and burned, according to the International Organization for Migration Displacement Tracking Matrix (IOM DTM).

The Executive Director of Kereneik locality reported that the majority of those who took refuge in the military camp have returned to their homes leaving behind those whose villages were burned and who now need urgent shelter assistance. The Federal Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) sent tents for distribution to the returnees, food, non-food items (NFIs) and provided them with water assistance. Local authorities have asked humanitarian partners to provide more shelter assistance. The priority needs in Kereneik identified during missions carried out on 30 April (NGOs) and 4 May (UN Inter-Agency) include access to safe water, food, shelter and non-food items (S/NFIs), health services, and medicines. During the mission, partners provided initial health, S/NFIs and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) supplies, and repaired three water pumps damaged during the conflict. The Executive Director of Kereneik commended humanitarian efforts to assist the nomadic community as this will reduce tensions between the communities and improve reconciliation efforts.

On 4 May, the state security committee met with nomad leaders, who indicated they welcomed reconciliation and were ready to sign a peace agreement with the Masalit. To show good faith, the nomads have secured the Kereneik -- Ag Geneina road, which is now open for movement. They will also secure the Kereneik -- Umtajok, Kereneik -- Um Shalaya, and Kereneik -- Mukshasha roads in the coming days.