SUDAN: Inter-communal conflict — Jebel Moon, West Darfur Flash Update No. 03 (14 March 2022)

Highlights

Renewed conflict in West Darfur's Jebel Moon locality reported as of 5 March.

Over 12,500 people displaced into neighbouring localities, the Jebel Moon mountains and Chad following fighting between nomads and farmers in the Jebel Moon locality on 10 March 2022.

According to reports at least 17 people from the Misseriya Jebel and security forces have reportedly been killed and others injured on 10 March.

Initial reports indicate that three villages in Jebel Moon were completely burnt while six were partially burned.

The conflict in Jebel Moon is also affecting Sirba and Kulbus localities as cases of killing, looting and displacement were reported.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Renewed conflict in the Jebel Moon locality of West Darfur State between Arab nomads and Misseriya Jebel tribe was reported starting on 5 March. These clashes are a continuation of a major conflict that erupted in mid-November 2021 over land dispute and claimed dozens of lives, loss of property and caused displacement. The situation remains tense.

On 5 March, a group of armed nomads attacked Kharrouba and Jammeina villages (approx. 6 km south of Selea town) in Jebel Moon locality and stole livestock. In response, armed Misseriya Jabal tribesmen clashed with the perpetrators and 12 Misseriya Jabal men were killed, and seven others injured. On 7 March there was an attack on Selea town (the capital of Jabal Moon locality) from three directions (East, South and West). The attack, which lasted for approximately three hours, ended when Misseriya Jabal fighters arrived from Jabal Moon to support their people in Selea. Two civilians from the Misseriya Jabal were killed in the attack and two persons were injured and two houses burned in Selea town.

On 10 March, a group of armed nomads on at least 14 vehicles, horsebacks and motorbikes attacked Bardei, Kafaji, Ara, Ghibeish, Hijlieja, Manjura, Kishkish, Fareed North and Simeima villages in Jebel Moon locality. According to reports received, 15 people from the Misseriya Jebel and two soldiers from the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) – who exchanged fire with the perpetrators – were killed. An unknown number of nomads were also reportedly killed. The situation remains volatile as nomads have yet to collect their dead. Initial reports indicate that Bardei, Kafaji and Agra villages have been completely burned while Ghibeish, Hijlieja, Manjura, Kishkish, Fareed North and Simeima villages have been partially burned.

Locals estimate that about 12,500 people have been affected by the recent conflict. This includes the displacement of 2,000 people to Selea; 1,250 people into the Jebel Moon mountains; 3,000 people to Abu Lijam village, and an unknown number have crossed the border into neighbouring Chad. The area remains inaccessible to humanitarians due to the continuing conflict.

The conflict in Jebel Moon is also affecting Sirba and Kulbus localities. Community leaders from Sirba, the government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) Commissioner of Sirba and representatives of Sirba youth report that the conflict in Jebel Moon and Kereneik localities is also affecting their localities, as armed nomads pass through the area to join the fighting or return from it. Daily security incidents are being reported including killing, looting and displacement of people fleeing insecurity. These displacements include about 500 people from Abu Grain and Kimdor villages (Sirba locality) and from Jiljilak, Dibis and Urdi villages (Jebel Moon locality) to Sirba town following the 10 March attack. About 300 people have taken refuge in government buildings while 200 are being hosted by families in Sirba town.

Humanitarian organisations have not yet been able to access the areas due to security concerns. An inter-agency assessment will be conducted as soon as the situation permits.