Sudan: Inter-communal conflict — Jebel Moon, West Darfur, Flash Update No: 02 (6 December 2021)

People displaced following fighting between nomads and farmers in Jebel Moon locality, West Darfur.

People have fled to the mountains into neighbouring states and have crossed the border into Chad.

At least 50 people were killed, 6,655 people were displaced, 2,261 people fled to Chad, and 594 houses were burned and looted.

Inter-agency teams visited 32 affected villages to assess needs.

Priorities needs identified include education, food, health, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), shelter/NFIs (S/NFIs), protection, and water.

Humanitarians have distributed assistance to those affected by the conflict.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 20 November, inter-communal clashes escalated between nomads and farmers from the Misseriya Jebel tribe in Khazankujuk village (20km east of Sileia) in West Darfur’s Jebel Moon locality. According to the data collected during the interagency assessment that took place between 29 November and 2 December, 6,655 people (1,331 households) have been displaced to Hijeilija and Selea villages in Jebel Moon locality, as well as Werywery village in Kulbus locality, Worof village in Sirba locality and Saraf Omra in North Darfur, while others have crossed the border into Chad. According to UNHCR 2,261 people have crossed into Chad as of 30 November. Further verification and discussions are taking place to verify the number of people displaced and in need of humanitarian assistance.

The situation in the area remains tense and unpredictable. People outside Sileia, the main town that provides basic services to the whole locality, cannot currently access the town due to tensions and security concerns. Consequently, people do not have access to health care as mobile facilities that serve the rural areas are no longer operating. Moreover, people lack access to the primary market in Sileia, the main source of basic supplies in Jebel Moon.

An estimated 68,500 people live in Jebel Moon locality, and more than 46,600 are people in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the 2022 Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO). Over 6,800 people in Jebel Moon are in crisis and above levels of food security between October 2021 and February 2022, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report.

RESPONSE

Between 29 November and 2 December, and after discussions with local authorities, an inter-agency assessment took place in 32 villages/damras (small pastoralist villages) to determine the needs and distribute humanitarian supplies to the communities affected by the conflict. The team assessed villages and areas where people fled to (including mountain areas), return villages, and nomad settlements that reportedly were hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs) or had been affected by looting and burning. The assessment teams discussed the situation and humanitarian needs with affected women and men, representatives of health, WASH and agriculture technical departments, and local and native authorities.

The assessment was composed of teams representing Shelter/NFI, Health and Nutrition, Food Security and Livelihoods, WASH, Education, and Protection sectors. Initial findings of the assessment highlighted education, food, health, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), shelter/NFIs (S/NFIs), protection, and water– including monitoring – as the most urgent needs.

The needs assessment mission took supplies to deliver immediate humanitarian response. A total of 1,600 full NFI kits were distributed to people affected in Gosmino, Um Sayala, Amarjadeed, and the IDP communities in the villages of Norani, Kendere, and Jokhana. In addition, 2,000 dignity kits, 200 mosquito nets, and five sexually transmitted infection (STI) kits for case management of rape (CMR) treatment were distributed. Additionally, some basic medical and surgical supplies were also delivered to Selea. Humanitarian partners also plan to assist people affected in areas outside Selea town and the Jebel Moon area—mainly with health, WASH, education, and protection support.

