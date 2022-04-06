Sudan: Inter-communal conflict - Gereida & Tulus, South Darfur Flash Update No. 01 (6 April 2022)

Highlights

Hundreds displaced due to inter-communal fighting between two nomadic tribes in South Darfur’s Gereida and Tulus localities.

People are taking refuge near a military base close to Gereida town.

At least three villages were burned during the fighting.

To control the escalating situation, state authorities deployed security forces to the conflict areas to create a buffer between the two tribes.

An inter-agency assessment mission took place on 6 April and preliminary humanitarian supplies will be distributed to the affected people in the Dika area.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since 26 March, there have been reports of clashes between two nomadic tribes in Gereida and Tulus localities of South Darfur State. Fighting has subsided; however, the situation remains fluid.

Heavy fighting has been reported in Hadoub, Dagama, Idan, Umm Bulula, Hashaba, Sanam El Naga, Abu Jabra and Farfur villages in Gereida locality; and Shergeila, Abu Humeira, and Assafaya villages in Tulus locality. The clashes reportedly stem from an incident on 26 March when a Rapid Support Forces (RSF) soldier from one of the nomadic tribes was killed by unknown perpetrators while traveling from Gereida town to Buram village. The nomadic tribe blamed the other nomadic tribe of the killing, and mobilized forces to attack the tribe’s villages.

On 29 March, an armed nomadic tribe attacked the three nomadic tribe villages of Hashaba, Idan, and Umm Bulula located southwest of Gereida town. More than 20 combatants from both tribes were reportedly killed during the conflict.

On 30 March, the villages of Sanam El Naga, Abu Jabra and Hadoub in Gereida locality were burned, according to the International Organization or Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM). The Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) reported that the inhabitants of Hadoub village, about 500 people (100 families) took their livestock and sought protection near a Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) military base in the Dika area on the outskirts of Gereida town.

Most of them are women and children, who are living out in the open and need shelter, food, as well as water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) assistance. HAC also reported that on 31 March Dika and Dagama villages were attacked; Dika was burned according to IOM DTM. Inhabitants of Dika village also took refuge close to the military base near Gereida town.

HAC and an NGO have registered about 1,760 people (352 families) displaced in the Dika area. The displaced are reportedly under the protection of joint SAF and Police forces. The people displaced from Dika village had initially intended to move to Tulus and Nyala town. However, community elders prevailed on them to stay to maintain their presence on the land which they currently occupy.

To control the escalating situation, state authorities deployed joint security forces in 20 pickup vehicles to the conflict areas to create a buffer between the two tribes. The Governors of South and East Darfur travelled to Gereida with more forces, to contain the situation.

It is estimated that over 100 people have been killed since 29 March, of whom six are reportedly children while two children are missing. Humanitarian partners estimate that around 15,000 people (3,000 families) will likely be affected by the conflict, with displacement to Tulus and Shergeila localities, and camps in Nyala anticipated. The Governor of South Darfur has asked partners to respond to the needs of those displaced by the conflict.