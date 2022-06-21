Sudan: Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Snapshot | April 2022 - February 2023

Projected Acute Food Insecurity | June - September 2022

Nearly 11.7 million people in Sudan are likely expriencing high acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 and above) between June and September 2022.

Sudan IPC Acute Food Insecurity classification from Phase 1 to 4.

Overview

With significant increases in food and other commodity prices, a reduced harvest, and continued conflict, acute food insecurity in Sudan continues to worsen rapidly. Latest acute food insecurity data indicates that around 9.6 million people across Sudan were highly food insecure and classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3 or above) from April to May 2022. This includes 2.3 million people in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) and 7.3 million in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis). The prevalence of the population in IPC Phase 3 and above has moved from 13% (October 2021 – February 2022) to 20% (AprilMay 2022) to 24% (June-September 2022), driven by a plummeting economy, poor harvests and conflict.

The situation is projected to worsen between June and September, with up to 11.7 million people likely to be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3 or worse). This includes 3.1 million people in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) and 8.5 million in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis). Northern, Western and Central Darfur, Khartoum, Kasala, White Nile host the highest caseload of IPC Phase 3 and Phase 4 during the projection people from June to September 2022. Urgent and timely interventions are needed to prevent these populations from slipping into worse phases.

In terms of trend analysis, the prevalence of the population in IPC Phase 3 or above has moved from 13% (October 2021-February 2022) to 20% (April-May 2022) to 24% (June-September 2022). This represents an increase of around 2 million food insecure people when comparing the same seasons in 2021.With an additional 2 million people classified in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) or above, the results reflect a significant increase in the expected magnitude compared to the same period last year (June to September 2021), when 9.8 million people were classified in IPC Phase 3 or above. The states that are projected to have the highest proportion of people in need of urgent action are West Darfur (42%), North Darfur (36%) and Central Darfur (35%). The most affected groups are internally displaced people (IDPs), returnees, those stranded in conflict areas, refugees from South Sudan, Ethiopia, and other neighbouring countries, and poor groups from agropastoral and pastoral communities in rural areas of Western, Eastern and Northern Sudan, whose livelihoods are directly affected by the impact of lean season and macroeconomic crises.