23 Oct 2019

Sudan: Immediate humanitarian access for victims of conflict essential as ceasefire deal agreed

Report
from Amnesty International
Published on 22 Oct 2019 View Original

Responding to a ceasefire agreement signed on 21 October between the Sudanese government and armed opposition groups from Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile states to allow humanitarian access into these areas, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes, Seif Magango said:

“The people in the conflict-torn areas of Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile, have been denied basic rights like education, health and even adequate food for years through deliberate blocking of humanitarian assistance.

“Our research over the years has shown the terrible extent of the atrocities suffered by the victims of Sudan’s internal conflicts – including the use of chemical weapons and scorched earth techniques. It is absolutely crucial that all sides work tirelessly to facilitate immediate, unfettered access to the humanitarian aid needed to end the suffering civilians have endured for many years. Also essential is an end to impunity for war crimes and other serious violations. The rights of victims to justice and reparation must be prioritised.”

