Sudan: Humanitarian Update, September 2022 (No. 08)

This regular update, covering humanitarian developments from 1 – 30 September, is produced by OCHA Sudan. The next humanitarian update will be issued in November 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

About 348,700 people have been affected by rains and floods across Sudan by the end of September.

Sudan Emergency Safety Nets Project starts to provide 1.8 million vulnerable families with cash assistance and 186,000 people with in-kind assistance each month for four months

Approximately 6.9 million girls and boys, one in three school-aged children, do not attend school in Sudan, and a further 12 million will have their school years heavily interrupted.

About 211,000 people were displaced by intercommunal conflicts and armed attacks this year • Ministry of Health says 17 cases of monkeypox were confirmed in Sudan as of 29 September.

The 2022 Sudan HRP was 35 per cent funded as of 30 September 2022.

KEY FIGURES

211,000

People displaced by conflict and armed attacks across Sudan.

(January - September 2022)

348,724

People affected by rains and flooding (unverified)

(30 September 2022)

17

Confirmed monkeypox cases

(May 2020 - September 2022)

$682.1M

HRP funding received

(30 September 2022)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

September marked the peak of the rainy season and floods across Sudan, with 348,700 people affected across 16 states, according to the Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), humanitarian organizations, and local authorities. The rains and floods destroyed at least 24,860 houses and damaged another 48,250. The National Council for Civil Defence reported that 146 people died and 122 people were injured since the beginning of the rainy season in June.

The most affected states are South Darfur (79,937 people), Gedaref (64,685 people), Central Darfur (41,747), White Nile (34,357), and Kassala (25,890). The other affected states are Northern (18,046), West Darfur (17,354), River Nile (16,572), North Kordofan (15,235), Aj Jazirah (8,715), West Kordofan (6,030), South Kordofan (5,768), Sennar (5,379), and East Darfur (3,650), with more limited impact in Khartoum (2,741), and North Darfur (2,621).

Reportedly, people have lost over 4,800 heads of livestock, and over 12,100 feddans (about 5,100 hectares) of agricultural land have been affected by floods, which will exacerbate the already worrying levels of food insecurity people across the country are facing.

Between 2017 and 2021, on average, 388,600 people were affected by floods annually. This year, the number of flood-affected people has surpassed the number of people affected in 2021 (about 314,500).

Before the start of the rainy season and over the past few months, health cluster partners have prepositioned enough medical supplies to cover the needs of at least 1 million people in areas affected by floods. More than 61,000 affected people received access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene services. In addition, about 42,000 flood-affected people received non-food item (NFI) assistance across Darfur, Kordofan and Khartoum, Kassala, Gedaref, White Nile and Aj Jazirah states. For more information on floods, please see the 2022 Floods Dashboard.