Sudan: Humanitarian Update, May 2022 (No. 05) 1 - 31 May 2022

This regular update, covering humanitarian developments from 1 – 31 May, is produced by OCHA Sudan based on information from humanitarian partners. The next humanitarian update will be issued in July 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Humanitarian Coordinator reiterates the UN and partners' commitment to assist the tens of thousands of people displaced by conflict in West Darfur.

Rains and flooding in Kassala and White Nile states have affected about 2,200 people, who are in urgent need of assistance.

Sudan is likely to face high humanitarian needs through September 2022 due to the macroeconomic crisis, below-average harvest, and declining household purchasing power.

The Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan announced on 30 May a grant of US$20 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) for food aid in Sudan.

As needs increase, humanitarian partners call on donors for more support. As of 31 May, the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) is 15 per cent funded.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Through May, Sudan witnessed conflict and related displacement; continued food insecurity; rising nutrition cases, and flooding amid limited humanitarian funding. Humanitarian needs are increasing as the country continues to face a macroeconomic crisis. The rise in the prices of food and transportation and the local food basket continue impacting the purchasing power of the most vulnerable populations. To meet these increasing needs, humanitarian organizations in Sudan continue to advocate for early and expedient funding for humanitarian operations.

In West Darfur, tens of thousands of people were displaced due to conflict between 22 – 25 April. They are still living in open areas in Kereneik and Ag Geneina localities and need urgent humanitarian assistance. In late May, the Humanitarian Coordinator (HC) for Sudan, Khardiata Lo Ndiaye accompanied by the heads of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and representatives from the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) visited affected communities in Ag Geneina. The HC re-iterated the commitment of humanitarian partners to support the people affected and urged all parties to the conflict to allow for the free and safe movement of affected people in search of safety and assistance (HC statement).