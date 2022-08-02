Sudan: Humanitarian Update, June 2022 (No. 06) 1 - 30 June 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Almost a quarter of Sudan's population - 11.7 million people - are estimated to be facing acute food insecurity from June to September, according to IPC’s latest analysis.

Close to 35,000 newly displaced people were recorded in May and June across Sudan as a result of localized conflicts.

The high prevalence of acute malnutrition in Sudan is contributing to increased morbidity and mortality risks among children under-five years.

WFP announced its plan to cut rations in Sudan due to funding shortages.

The 2022 Sudan HRP is 20 per cent funded as of the end of June 2022.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The humanitarian situation in Sudan continued to be a major concern, with a steady increase in food insecurity levels, more civilian displacement and the arrival of more refugees from neighbouring countries, mainly South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Eritrea.

In May and June 2022, close to 35,000 newly displaced people were recorded across Sudan as a result of localized conflicts, including 28,873 people displaced in West Darfur, 1,158 people in South Darfur, and another 4,765 people in South Kordofan, according to the protection sector partners. There have also been reports of 19,000 people displaced to North Darfur (these numbers are yet to be verified) following the spillover of displaced people following a localized conflict in Kulbus locality of West Darfur. There are over 3.1 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) across Sudan, mainly in Darfur and the Two Areas (South Kordofan and Blue Nile).

Meanwhile, since the start of 2022, close to 16,721 refugees from South Sudan arrived in Sudan, mainly in White Nile State (10,554), West Kordofan (3,190), and East Darfur (2,477).