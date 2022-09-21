Sudan: Humanitarian Update, July-August 2022 (No. 07) July-August 2022

This regular update, covering humanitarian developments from 1 July to 31 August, is produced by OCHA Sudan. The next humanitarian update will be issued in October 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

Since the start of 2022, over 177,000 people were newly displaced in Sudan, including 126,000 people in Darfur.

This includes an estimated 31,000 people who were displaced from parts of Blue Nile in July 2022.

Over 258,000 people have been affected by heavy rains and floods across the country.

Prices of locally grown sorghum and millet continue to increase reaching new record levels in August.

Refugees from South Sudan and Ethiopia continued to seek shelter, protection and other assistance in Sudan.

The 2022 Sudan HRP is 31.5 per cent funded by the end of August 2022.

KEY FIGURES

117,400 People displaced by conflict in parts of Sudan. (Jan 2020 - 31 August 2022)

258,400 People affected by rains and flooding (unverified) (September 2022)

62,475 COVID-19 cases and 4,950 deaths reported (Jan 2020 - 30 June 2022)

$610.1M HRP funding received (31 August 2022)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The humanitarian situation in Sudan continued to worsen during July-August 2022, with 177,350 people newly displaced between January-August 2022, including 126,000 newly displaced people in Darfur (accounting for about 71 per cent of all newly displaced people in 2022). Parts of Darfur, especially West Darfur State are experiencing a double whammy of local conflict, displacement and food insecurity. According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) update on food insecurity in Sudan, West Darfur has one of the highest ratios of acutely food insecure people in Sudan – 42 per cent. Almost every second person in West Darfur is estimated to be experiencing crisis or worse levels of food insecurity (IPC Phases 3 and up).

IPC’s latest update on food security in Sudan issued in June estimates that 11.7 million people in the country are acutely food insecure between June and September 2022, the peak of the lean season.

With the rainy season in full swing and approaching its peak between August and September, over 293,000 people have been affected by torrential rains and floods.

Humanitarian partners reached 7.1 million people across Sudan with some form of humanitarian assistance during January-June 2022. This is 65 per cent of the 10.9 million people targeted for assistance under the 2022 HRP, while they received only about 20 per cent of the funds requested. About 5.2 million people received food and livelihood assistance, close to 2 million people were provided with access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services, almost 1.9 million people were reached with mine action activities, and about 0.9 million people were covered with healthcare services. Moreover, close to 850,000 children were provided with nutrition services and nutritional supplements, 775,000 vulnerable people were reached with protection activities and 550,000 refugees received various forms of assistance, protection and support.

The reduction in funding compared to previous years limits the partners’ ability to respond, resulting in children not being able to fulfil their right to education. As the situation in Sudan worsens and fewer resources are made available for partners, the number of vulnerable families may increase because of the absence of programs. In addition to periodic confrontations between communities that caused the suspension of several planned projects from various partners, humanitarian access to vulnerable people, particularly in Darfur and Kordofan, was hampered. Secondary and new displacement impacted the mental and physical well-being of the affected people, and the psycho-social support beyond GBV response is a key gap. There are limited general protection actors across the country, particularly in the Blue Nile. About 80 per cent of localities in Sudan lack specialized GBV services such as clinical management of rape (CMR), Psycho-social support (PSS) and GBV case management. This service gap is further exacerbated by the shortage and high turnover of trained personnel and challenges with the referral of GBV survivors with transportation disruption. There are significant delays in the international procurement of medicines and medical supplies and a persistent lack of medicines in the local market, where availability does not exceed 31 per cent.