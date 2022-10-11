Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot - September 2022

Torrential rains and flash floods have affected about 348,720 people across Sudan, according to the Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), humanitarian organisations on the ground, and local authorities. The rains and floods have destroyed at least 24,860 houses and damaged another 48,250 in 16 out of the 18 states. The National Council for Civil Defence reported that 146 people died and more than 122 people were injured since the beginning of the rainy season in June. Over 4,800 heads of livestock were lost, and over 12,100 feddans (about 5,100 hectares) of agricultural land have been affected by floods.

The Federal Ministry of Health says that as of 29 September, there were 147 suspected cases of monkeypox in 12 states. The National Public Health Laboratory has confirmed 17 cases, including the death of a 27-day-old baby in West Darfur. The first suspected case of monkeypox was reported in Sudan on 22 May 2022. Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease that can be transmitted from animals to humans. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks. The disease kills between 3-6 per cent of infected people.

More than 211,100 people were newly displaced as a result of localized conflict and insecurity in parts of Darfur and Kordofan regions, as well as Blue Nile State since the beginning of 2022. During 1 January – 30 September, 546 people were killed and another 846 were injured as a result of localized conflict. The most significant number of people displaced was in Blue Nile, when a new wave of inter-communal conflict erupted in July. Overall, 252 security incidents (due to localised conflict and armed attacks) were reported across the country, including 26 incidents in September.

In 2022, humanitarian partners aim to support 10.9 million vulnerable people at the cost of US$1.94 billion. As of 30 September, the 2022 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan received US$686.8 million — 36 per cent of the funding.

The Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) allocated $22.2 million to respond to emergencies. In addition, SHF is processing the Standard Allocation and Emergency Rapid Response Mechanisms (ERRM) contingency lines for a combined value of $29.7 million