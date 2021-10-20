Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot - September 2021 (as of 18 October 2021)

Since the start of the rainy season in June-July, over 314,500 people have been affected by heavy rains and floods. In addition, about 46,500 homes were damaged, another 15,500 destroyed, and public facilities and farmland damaged. IDP and refugee camps have also been affected by the floods, with about 40,000 refugees in camps in White Nile displaced by flooding. Government institutions and humanitarian partners have reached about 183,000 flood-affected people with humanitarian assistance. For more information, see the Sudan floods dashboard.

Humanitarian partners are finalizing the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) for 2022 and estimate that about 14.6 million people across Sudan – 31 per cent of the population – will need humanitarian assistance next year. This is an increase of 1.2 million compared to 2021. There has been a significant increase in the number of people experiencing life-threatening conditions across several sectors including Food Security, Health, WASH, Protection and Nutrition. The number of people in this category reached 12.8 million, an increase of 75 per cent compared to 7.3 million in the 2021 HNO.

During January-October 2021, close to 1,900 security incidents (localized inter-communal violence, armed attacks, robbery, protests and demonstrations) were reported across the country. About 870 people were killed, and about 430,0004 people displaced due to intercommunal conflicts and armed attacks since the beginning of the year. More than half of these incidents have affected humanitarian personnel and assets.

The 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan for Sudan is 30 per cent funded. Only the Logistics and Emergency Telecom sector is funded more than 50 per cent of the requirement.

All other sectors are less than 35 per cent funded as of mid-October. Humanitarian organizations are advocating for timely and flexible funding as the humanitarian needs, largely driven by the economic crisis and increased intercommunal conflict, continue to rise. The severity of the needs of vulnerable people is also increasing.