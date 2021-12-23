Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot - November 2021 (as of 23 December 2021)

As of 17 October 2021, 2,698,219 vaccine doses have been administered.

Out of 1,595 health staff tested for COVID-19 across Sudan,

64.6 per cent were positive. In Khartoum state 70.8 per cent of health staff tested positivite. In North Kordofan and Kassala states, the rates were higher—out of 85 and 74 health staff that were tested—the positivity rate was 87.0 and 94 per cent respectively.

Dry spells are affecting localized areas in Sudan, where soil characteristics exhibit low moisture content. This can harm food production for the affected areas and lead to reduced yields of crops being planted during the winter planting season from November 2021 to January 2022. This year rainfall has declined in terms of quantity and distribution compared to last year in some states. In Kassala, four localities are expected to have food and fodder gaps. In North Darfur, the dry spell is expected to create a gap in food, water scarcity and pastures for livestock. In Red Sea, low rainfall and long dry spells have been reported in seven localities.

Between January and September 2021, humanitarian partners reached 8.1 million people with some form of assistance. About 7.3 million people received food and livelihood support, 3.9 million people could access health services, and 2.3 million people were reached with WASH interventions. However, it was not the complete assistance package. In many instances, agencies had to reduce or curtail the response scope due to a lack of funding or other challenges and impediments. Whilst more than 80 per cent of people targeted have been reached with one or more types of assistance, this does not mean that all their needs have been met.

The 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan for Sudan is 36 per cent funded. Only the Logistics and Emergency Telecom sector is funded more than 50 per cent, and all other sectors are less than 35 per cent funded as of 1 December. Humanitarian organisations advocate for timely and flexible funding as the humanitarian needs, driven mainly by protracted displacement the economic crisis and increased inter-communal conflict, continue to rise. The severity of the needs of vulnerable people is also increasing.