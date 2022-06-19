Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot - May 2022

The humanitarian situation in Sudan continues to deteriorate.

Since January 2022, conflict has displaced 84,758 people in various parts of the country. As a result of the conflict, 179 people were killed and 196 people were injured. In addition, 129 security incidents (localized conflict and armed attacks) were reported across the country, of which 28 per cent were in May.

The majority of security incidents took place in Kereneik locality (West Darfur).

June marks the start of the rainy season that typically ends in September. The much-needed rains also bring floods in some parts of the country. This year rains started early in some states including South Kordofan, displacing 1,020 people in May.

According to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the rainfall forecast for May to July 2022 is expected to be above normal in most parts of the country. This may result in flooding in some areas leading to damage to crops and infrastructure. In anticipation, partners prepositioned relief supplies, however, there is likely to be stock outs. The five-year average of people affected by floods is 460,800.

Multiple outbreaks of infectious diseases across the country started in 2021 and have continued into 2022. According to the latest update from WHO, there have been 2,128 suspected hepatitis E cases, including 24 associated deaths; 1,118 dengue fever cases, including four deaths; 2,163 measles cases, including 13 deaths; and 431,325 malaria cases, including 23 deaths reported across the country WHO is working with the Federal Ministry of Health and partners to scale up response interventions to contain these outbreaks and minimize their impact.

Humanitarians need urgent and flexible emergency funding to address rising needs. In 2022, humanitarian partners aim to support 10.9 million vulnerable people at the cost of US$1.9 billion. As of 30 April, the 2022 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan received US$289.8 million — 15 per cent of the funding.

In 2022, the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) allocated $16 million to respond to emergencies. In addition, SHF is processing the Standard Allocation and Emergency Rapid Response Mechanisms (ERRM) contingency lines for a combined value of $29.5 million.