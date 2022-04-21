Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot - March 2022

The humanitarian situation in Sudan has continued to deteriorate, driven by protracted displacement, economic crisis, increased intercommunal conflict, dry spells, and food insecurity. In March, tensions and conflict between communities were reported in West Darfur, North Darfur, and South Darfur states forcing 6,900 people to flee their homes. Overall, since 1 January 2022 over 18,800 people were newly displaced across the country due to conflict. Moreover, during the first quarter 2022, humanitarian partners reported 33 security incidents impacting humanitarian operations.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 303 Kala-azar (visceral leishmaniasis) cases—including 91 cases among children under the age of five, and 8 associated deaths—were reported in Gedaref state. In the last three years the number of cases in the state have increased by 42 per cent. Key challenges to eradicate Kala-azar include lack of trained medical staff, continuous stock out and shortfalls in medicines; lack of vector control activities; lack of funding for health promotion and community awareness activities; lack of health partners willing to support the Kala-azar projects; and lack of government support and commitment to eradicate the disease.

Humanitarians need urgent and flexible emergency funding to address rising needs. In 2022, humanitarian partners aim to assist and support 10.9 million vulnerable people at the cost of US$1.9 billion. As of 31 March, the 2022 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan received US$166.1 million — 8.6 per cent of the requirement. The Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) has made two allocation in the first quarter of 2022, $6.1 million to respond to dry spell and $3.9 million for intercommunal violence.