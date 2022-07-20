Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot - June 2022

The humanitarian situation in Sudan continues to deteriorate. Since January 2022, conflict has displaced 117,396 people in various parts of the country. As a result of the conflict, 275 people were killed and 284 people were injured. In addition, 172 security incidents (localized conflict and armed attacks) were reported across the country, of which 25 per cent were in June. The majority of security incidents took place in Kereneik locality (West Darfur).

Since the beginning of the rainy season in May, which started earlier than usual, about 5,500 were affected by heavy rains and flooding, mostly in South Kordofan and White Nile states. The rainy season usually starts in June and lasts up to September, with the peak of rains and flooding observed in August - September. In 2021, about 314,500 people were affected by rains and flooding across Sudan. The five-year average of people affected by floods across the country is 460,800.

A record 11.7 million people, almost a quarter of Sudan’s population, are estimated to be facing acute hunger during the lean season June to September 2022, according to IPC’s latest update on food security. This is an increase by nearly 2 million people compared with the same period last year. West, North, and Central Darfur, Khartoum, Kassala and the White Nile states are hardest hit by conflict and economic decline and host the highest caseload of Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Emergency (IPC Phase 4) levels of food insecurity.

In 2022, humanitarian partners aim to support 10.9 million vulnerable people at the cost of US$1.9 billion. As of 30 Jun, the 2022 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan received US$384.7 million — 20 per cent of the funding.

In 2022, the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) allocated $16 million to respond to emergencies. In addition, SHF is processing the Standard Allocation and Emergency Rapid Response Mechanisms (ERRM) contingency lines for a combined value of $29.5 million.