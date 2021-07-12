Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot - June 2021 (as of 5 July 2021)

Sudan is prone to floods, drought, armed conflict and disease outbreaks. The situation is exacerbated by the economic crisis and the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19.

Humanitarian partners have developed the Sudan Preparedness Plan to ensure the timely delivery of assistance to 540,000 people that could be affected by crises in the coming months. The main projected needs are water, sanitation and hygiene, protection (particularly gender-based violence), shelter and non-food items. Current stocks are not sufficient to cover projected needs for the rainy season and regular programming.

June marks the start of the rainy season and flash floods across Sudan every year. In 2020, close to 850,000 people were affected by floods – the highest number in a decade. On average, 400,000 people are affected each year. In 2021, humanitarian partners are preparing to assist 406,000 people that could be affected by floods and are pre-positioning relief supplies in the most vulnerable areas.

The rainy season brings a spike in water- and vector- borne diseases. As of May, there were 860,000 malaria cases compared to 680,000 for the same period last year. This upward trend is being tackled in various ways by humanitarians. According to sector achievements (Jan - Mar 2021), WASH partners reached about 7 million people with vector control activities; more than 140,000 people received mosquito nets: and health partners dispatched 13 mobile clinics to strengthen health services.

Given the high number of people affected by shocks this year, the rising food and fuel prices combined with stagnant income increases the vulnerability of people who are affected by shocks. All sectors are well below their funding targets. As of 30 June, the 2021 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan received US$399 million — 20.6 per cent of the requirement