Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot - July 2022

Localised conflict and insecurity continue to displace thousands of people and disrupt lives in parts of Sudan. During January-July 2022, conflict has displaced 163,748 people across Darfur, South Kordofan, West Kordofan and Blue Nile states. More than half of the newly displaced people came from West Darfur. In addition, 322 people were killed and another 329 were injured. Overall, 199 security incidents (localized conflict and armed attacks) were reported across the country, including 27 incidents in July.

With the rainy season picking up, the number of people affected by heavy rains and floods increased to 38,000 by the end of July. The majority of flood-affected people are in West Darfur, which has also seen the most associated displacements so far. The rainy season usually starts in June and lasts up to September, with the peak of rains and flooding observed in August-September. In 2021, about 314,500 people were affected by rains and flooding across Sudan. The five-year average of people affected by floods across the country is 460,800.

In 2022, humanitarian partners aim to support 10.9 million vulnerable people at the cost of US$1.94 billion. As of 31 July, the 2022 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan received US$414.1 million — 21.4 per cent of the funding.

In 2022, the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) has allocated $19.5 million to respond to emergencies. In addition, SHF is processing the Standard Allocation and Emergency Rapid Response Mechanisms (ERRM) contingency lines for a combined value of $29.5 million.