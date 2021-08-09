Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot - July 2021 (as of 8 August 2021)

Since January 2021 conflict has displaced 225,685 people in various part of the country.

Conflict has been reported in Central, North and West Darfur, South and West Kordofan and Red Sea states. In Central Darfur’s Shamal (North) Jabal Marrah locality people from Tawa village were displaced to Fanga Suk. In North Darfur, internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the Sortony gathering site fled into the mountains and to Central Darfur. In South Kordofan, fighting displaced hundreds of families in Abu Jubayhah and Qhadeer localities.

In West Kordofan people were displaced due to inter-communal fighting on the outskirts of El Nuhud town.

As the floods season starts in Sudan, water levels of the Blue Nile have already reached alert levels in some areas and flooding levels in others. States affected by floods include Gedaref, White Nile, South Darfur, West Darfur, Kassala, River Nile and Aj Jazirah states. An estimated 12,000 people have been affected and 800 homes have been destroyed and 4,400 damaged. Other infrastructure damaged include latrines, schools and hundreds of hectares of farmland has been inundated. With flooding comes the risk of water and vector-borne diseases. UN and partners developed the Sudan Preparedness Plan for 2021 to ensure timely delivery of assistance to affected communities targeting 540,000 people.

Given the high number of people affected by shocks this year, the rising food and fuel prices combined with stagnant income the vulnerability of people increases. All sectors are well below their funding targets. As of 1 August, the 2021 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan received US$465.4 million — 24 per cent of the requirement.