Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot - January 2022

The past two months witnessed a wave of security incidents—including attacks on warehouses/premises of humanitarian organisations—looting, robberies, and theft in Darfur. At least 27 of these incidents affected humanitarian organisations and staff. This is a 50 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. These acts of violence are affecting the timely delivery of humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable people in Sudan. Moreover, there has been a 38 per cent increase in the number of armed attacks in January compared to the same period last year.

About 1,050 suspected cases of viral hemorrhagic fever have been reported in January 2022 in eight of Sudan’s 18 states. Kassala is the most affected state with 73 per cent of all reported cases and a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 9.5 per cent, followed by North Darfur with 14 per cent of reported cases and a CFR of 10 per cent. Absence of vector control activities, poor water infrastructure in affected areas, and emergence of more resilient vectors in eastern Sudan are behind the changes in the seasonality of vector-borne diseases, which have extended beyond the rainy season specifically in western states, according to the health sector.

Initial reports show that 50 per cent to 80 per cent of crops have failed in four states in Sudan. More assessments are being finalized. Meanwhile, more than 3 million people in parts of North Darfur (600K), Kassala (1.7M) and Red Sea (750K) states have been affected by localized dry spells and need assistance, according to FAO and the state governments. Low rainfallin terms of distribution and frequency have also affected parts of North Kordofan, Central Darfur and South Darfur states. There are reports about reduced agricultural production in parts of Blue Nile and South Kordofan due to dry spells. These dry spells are likely to exacerbate the food security, nutrition and livelihood situation further, with the number of acutely food insecure people to surge from the current 9.8 million. There is a risk of social tension and conflicts due to increased competition for resources.

Humanitarian needs in Sudan continue to grow as the economic crisis and food insecurity affect millions of people, while the increase in displacement and intercommunal violence in 2021 is expected to continue in 2022. About 14.3 million people - almost one in every three persons - across the country need humanitarian assistance in 2022.

In 2022, humanitarian partners aim to assist and support 10.9 million vulnerable people at the cost of US$1.9 billion. In 2021, 37 per cent of the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) requirements were met.