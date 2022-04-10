Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot - February 2022

Sudan has witnessed localized dry spells in 14 out of 18 states leading to reduced crop production, which is likely to impact the food security, and livelihoods of more than 15.4 million people according to FAO. The total production of main cereal crops (sorghum, millet and wheat) in 2021/22 is estimated to be 35 per cent below last year’s production and 30 per cent lower than five-year average. An estimated cereal deficit of 4.3 million tons is expected in 2022. This includes 1.3 million tons of sorghum and 2.8 million tons of wheat—both of which are staple foods.

Sudan continues to face a macroeconomic crisis, with food prices rising due to high production costs and high inflation rates driven by the removal subsidies and devaluation of the local currency. People’s purchasing power is being eroded and staple food prices continue increasing atypically in most markets while remaining stable or slightly decreasing in other markets, according to FEWS NET. The price sorghum and groundnut have increased by 600 per cent and 1,000 per cent respectively.

Food and transportation prices have increased by 50-100 per cent compared to last year and the cost of the local food basket has increased by over 120 per cent.