Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot - August 2022

From January to August 2022, conflict has forced over 177,000 people to flee their homes in Blue Nile, Central Darfur, East Darfur, North Kordofan, South Darfur, and West Darfur states, while 377 people were killed and another 431 were injured. The most significant number of people displaced was in Blue Nile, when a new wave of inter-communal conflict erupted in July. Overall, 224 security incidents (due to localized conflict and armed attacks) were reported across the country, including 26 incidents in August.

Torrential rains and flash floods have affected about 258,000 people, according to the Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), humanitarian organizations on the ground, and local authorities. The rains and floods have destroyed at least 16,400 homes and damaged another 42,200 in 16 out of the 18 states. The National Council for Civil Defence reported that 112 people died and more than 115 people were injured since the beginning of the rainy season in June.

Flooding and torrential rain are impacting the education of an estimated 140,000 children. Some 400 schools have been confirmed as damaged or destroyed in 11 States across Sudan, with an additional 200 reported damaged and requiring assessment. Schools used as shelters for people displaced by the floods need to be vacated as the new academic year starts mid-September. The Education Sector is prioritizing temporary learning spaces, distribution of teaching and learning supplies, and the rehabilitation of classrooms, but this vital work is hampered as only 12% of the required funding for 2023 has been received.

In 2022, humanitarian partners aim to support 10.9 million vulnerable people at the cost of US$1.94 billion. As of 31 August, the 2022 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan received US$607.8 million — 31 per cent of the funding.

In 2022, the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) allocated $19.5 million to respond to emergencies. In addition, SHF is processing the Standard Allocation and Emergency Rapid Response Mechanisms (ERRM) contingency lines for a combined value of $29.5 million.