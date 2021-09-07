Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot - August 2021 (as of 7 September 2021)

Heavy rains and flash floods have killed 19 people and affected 13 out of 18 states. Since the start of the rainy season, over 92,000 people have been affected, about 13,400 homes were damaged, 5,000 destroyed, and public facilities and farmland damaged. IDP and refugee camps have also been affected by the floods, with damage being reported from camps in Gedaref and in West Darfur. Humanitarian partners are supporting the government in responding to the needs. For more information, see the Sudan floods dashboard.

Between January and June 2021 humanitarian partners reached 7.4 million people with some form of assistance. About 5 million people received food and livelihoods assistance, 2.4 million people were able to access health services, and 1.4 million people were reached with WASH services. However, in many instances it was not the full assistance package or range of service provided as agencies had to reduce or curtail the scope of response due to a lack of funding.

Since June, 1,156 suspected cases of Hepatitis E virus (HEV) were recorded in 8 out of 18 states. Most of them were reported in eastern Sudan, also affecting refugees. In order to curb the outbreak and address concerns about water, sanitation and health issues in the camps, the Ministry of Health and humanitarian partners continue to step up their response. Other cases were reported in East Jabel Marrah locality, South Darfur. This is one of the areas that until recently have been inaccessible for aid workers with low levels of access to health services.

The 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan for Sudan is 24 per cent funded. All sectors except for logistics and emergency telecoms are less than 35 per cent funded, with four months left before the end of the year. Humanitarian organisations are advocating for timely and flexible funding as the humanitarian needs, largely driven by the economic crisis and increased intercommunal conflict, continue to rise. The severity of need of people already vulnerable is also increasing.