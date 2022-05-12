Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot - April 2022

The humanitarian situation in Sudan has continued to deteriorate, driven by protracted displacement, economic crisis, increased intercommunal conflict, dry spells, and food insecurity. In April 2022, over 75,000 people were newly displaced across Sudan, including 72,200 people in Darfur (55,764* people in West Darfur) and 16,400 people in other locations, as a result of localised conflicts.

In Kereneik, West Darfur at least 165 people were killed and another 136 people injured following armed clashes between Arab nomads and Masalit tribesmen that started on 22 April, following the discovery of two deceased Arab nomads on 21 April near Hashaba village in Kereneik locality. The security situation improved after the deployment of security forces in Kereneik town, and no fighting was reported by the end of April. The security forces deployed will remain in the locality to protect farming season and help in reconciliation activities. World Food Programme (WFP) plans to distribute food to over 130,210 people affected by the conflict in Kereneik, including some 12,400 people from the nomad community. Humanitarian partners are identifying urgent priorities and working to scale up response.

Humanitarians need urgent and flexible emergency funding to address rising needs. In 2022, humanitarian partners aim to assist and support 10.9 million vulnerable people at the cost of US$1.9 billion. As of 30 April, the 2022 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan received US$232.9 million — 12 per cent of the requirement. The Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) has made two allocations in the first quarter of 2022, $6.1 million to respond to dry spells and $3.9 million in response to violence.