Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot - April 2021

Close to five times as many people have been displaced in Darfur in the first months of 2021 than in all of 2020. In March and April, fighting was reported in several Darfur states, and South Kordofan. There have also been reports of skirmishes on the Ethiopian border but these have not caused displacement. There are currently 237,000 newly displaced people in 2021.

About 7.1 million people are severely food insecure in 2021. The prices of cereals are at exceptionally high levels, due to currency weakness and soaring costs of agricultural inputs. The highest levels of food insecurity are reported in South Kordofan, North Kordofan, North Darfur and Gedaref states. In South Kordofan and North Darfur where the main drivers of food insecurity are compounded by inter-communal violence.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 32,546 COVID-19 cases and 2,287 deaths since 3 March 2020. Sudan is now in its third coronavirus wave and the number of cases is likely higher than reported. The National Medical Supplies Fund reports that only 43% of medicines are available.

Shortages are making it difficult for health actors to respond to rising needs.

Given the higher than anticipated number of people affected by shocks this year, humanitarians need urgent and flexible emergency funding. As of 29 April the 2021 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan received US$197.8 million—10.2 per cent of the requirement.