Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (31 March 2018)

HIGHLIGHTS

This Humanitarian Snapshot provides an overview of the humanitarian situation in Sudan, as of 31 March 2018, using information obtained from UN agencies and partners, including the Government of Sudan. The total number of people estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance in 2018 is 5.5 million, an increase of 0.7 million compared to 2017. The increase in needs is due to access to areas that opened up in Jebel Marra, South Kordofan and Blue Nile, within the framework of the revised directives on humanitarian action published by the Government’s HAC in December 2016. While agricultural production improved in 2017, food insecurity needs increased mainly driven by increases in prices. Without an increase in income, a larger proportion of IDPs are finding themselves with very limited economic access to food.

According to a recent update from the Government of Sudan, the number of IDPs across the country has reduced from 2.3 million to about 2 million. Based on revised estimates, there are about 386,000 returnees in Sudan. The UN and partners will continue to work with the Government to further verify the returnees. During the first quarter of 2018, about 1,200 people were displaced as a result of internal fighting between SLA-AW factions in East Jebel Marra locality in November and December 2017 and arrived in Otash camp, South Darfur. There are reports of displacement from the fighting between Government forces and non state actors.

From January to March 2018, 14,690 South Sudanese refugees arrived in Sudan, with their total number standing at 768,830. The HIGHLIGHTS Government estimates a total of 1.3 million South Sudanese refugees in Sudan.