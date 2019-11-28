Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 26 November 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

Humanitarian needs in Sudan persist, with vulnerable people living in protracted displacement for over a decade. These needs are also driven by food insecurity, malnutrition, protection risks, inter-communal violence and conflict, and communicable disease outbreaks. Rising food prices have decreased households’ purchasing power and reduced access to food among the most vulnerable groups. According to the latest IPC, about 5.85 million people in Sudan were estimated to be food insecure between June-August 2019 (the peak of the lean season), including a considerable number of newly food insecure people in urban and peri-urban areas. Over the past few months, more than 1,800 cases of communicable diseases, including cholera, dengue fever, Rift Valley Fever and chikungunya, were reported across the country, with most cases reported from eastern Sudan. Against this dropback, the 2019 HRP targets the most vulnerable 4.4 million people in Sudan. Humanitarian partners are advocating for measures to prevent the newly vulnerable, who may not be the scope and target of the HRP, from becoming a new humanitarian caseload. This includes strengthening social safety nets, increasing school feeding programmes and other measures that go beyond traditional humanitarian response and action.