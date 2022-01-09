Sudan
Sudan: Humanitarian Response Plan 2022 (January - December 2022)
Attachments
The Humanitarian Response Plan has been developed based on a countrywide inter-sector analysis of needs in Sudan. The humanitarian community will target 10.9 million people, focusing on those living in 68 localities with the highest convergence of needs identified by the Humanitarian Needs Overview.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
