Sudan: Humanitarian Response Plan 2022

Foreword by the Humanitarian Coordinator

In 2021, efforts to advance the political transition and peace process in Sudan continued despite considerable challenges. Progress was made in getting international debt relief, reforming the economy and achieving macroeconomic stability, taking measures to implement the Juba Peace Agreement and catering for the needs of the most vulnerable people. Although a series of urgent and bold reforms were undertaken, it will take time before ordinary Sudanese start feeling the day to day impacts of the changes.

At the time of writing, Sudan has just undergone a major political crisis following the military takeover on 25 October, dismissal and further reinstallation of the civilian Prime Minister. While the full impact of these changes are not yet known, the humanitarian community is committed to continue providing much-needed support to the most vulnerable populations.

In the meantime, humanitarian needs continue to grow as the economic crisis and food insecurity continue to affect millions of people. About 14.3 million people - almost one in every three persons - across the country are estimated to need humanitarian assistance in 2022.

This is about 0.8 million people more than 2021, 9.1 million of the 14.3 million people, will need emergency assistance for life-threatening needs related to critical physical and mental well-being.

In 2021, humanitarian partners assisted more than 7.4 million people in need , despite low funding. About 5 million people received food and livelihoods assistance,

2.4 million people were able to access health services, and 1.4 million people were reached with WASH services.

However, it was not the full assistance package or range of service provided in many instances as agencies had to reduce or curtail the scope of response due to a lack of funding.

The 2022 HRP will seek to provide assistance and support to the most vulnerable people in Sudan– internally displaced persons, people who have recently returned to their places of origin, refugees being hosted by Sudan and vulnerable Sudanese. This plan, a collective effort of all humanitarian actors and stakeholders in the country, will complement government strategies and priorities to reduce humanitarian needs and advance towards sustainable development. The plan will address the specific needs of women, children, the disabled, and other vulnerable groups.

In 2022, humanitarian partners aim to provide humanitarian assistance and support to 10.9 million of the most vulnerable people at the cost of $1.9 billion. The HRP will prioritize life-saving multi-sectoral assistance to the most vulnerable people. The plan includes response readiness for recurring flooding, conflict, and disease outbreaks. Life-sustaining services will be prioritized, such as essential health services, prevention and treatment of water-borne and vectorborne diseases, access to education, livelihoods, water and sanitation. Thanks to this prioritisation and a clear focus on multi-sector assistance, the total financial requirement remains at the same level as last year despite an increase in both people in need and people targeted (1 million and 2 million respectively).

We appreciate the generous support from donors and urge them to continue supporting humanitarian action in Sudan.

Khardiata Lo N'Diaye

Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General

Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator

19 December 2021