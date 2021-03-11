Sudan
Sudan | Humanitarian Response Plan 2021
Attachments
The Sudan continues to suffer from one of the world’s largest protracted humanitarian crises, with the situation deteriorating significantly in 2020 due to widespread floods, civil unrest and conflict. These factors combined with the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and related urgent and essential containment measures have led to increased food prices, disrupted the livelihoods of vulnerable households and aggravated food insecurity.
Objectives
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is working with partners in the Food Security and Livelihoods Sector to:
- Improve vulnerable people’s access to livelihoods and life-sustaining basic services to enhance resilience.