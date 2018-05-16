16 May 2018

Sudan: Humanitarian relief chief visits one of the world’s most forgotten crises

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 16 May 2018 View Original

Years of conflict, underdevelopment and climatic shock have triggered humanitarian needs in Sudan for more than a decade. A combination of volatile economic conditions, an influx of refugees, mostly from South Sudan, and the continued impact of years of conflict have increased the number of people who need assistance this year. At least 7.1 million people need humanitarian aid, including 2.8 million acutely malnourished children and pregnant or breastfeeding women.

Some 2 million people remain displaced across Sudan. The majority of these people are in Darfur, but hundreds of thousands are also displaced in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states.

Ugala has lived in the Tillow settlement for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Kadugli, South Kordofan’s state capital, for five years. She says she would like to return home, but peace would need to be restored. Ugala left her husband behind in Al Buram locality, an area controlled by the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) armed group. But she has not heard from him since she fled.

Read more on Exposure

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.