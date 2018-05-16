Sudan: Humanitarian relief chief visits one of the world’s most forgotten crises

Years of conflict, underdevelopment and climatic shock have triggered humanitarian needs in Sudan for more than a decade. A combination of volatile economic conditions, an influx of refugees, mostly from South Sudan, and the continued impact of years of conflict have increased the number of people who need assistance this year. At least 7.1 million people need humanitarian aid, including 2.8 million acutely malnourished children and pregnant or breastfeeding women.

Some 2 million people remain displaced across Sudan. The majority of these people are in Darfur, but hundreds of thousands are also displaced in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states.

Ugala has lived in the Tillow settlement for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Kadugli, South Kordofan’s state capital, for five years. She says she would like to return home, but peace would need to be restored. Ugala left her husband behind in Al Buram locality, an area controlled by the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) armed group. But she has not heard from him since she fled.

