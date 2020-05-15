Sudan Humanitarian Fund supports urgent COVID-19 efforts

“You cannot move a hill just by one push, but you can chip at it little by little, until you manage to move it.” This is how CARE Sudan Country Director El Fateh Osman describes the adoption of COVID-19 social distancing measures in Sudan.

Culturally, when Sudanese people meet, they hug and shake hands – the very things that social distancing discourages.

Mr. Osman says he has seen progress in the adoption of social distancing measures in Sudan in the fight against COVID-19. He cites funerals as an example of where recent changes have been made in society, noting that prior to the pandemic, such events were attended by many people, who would remain with the bereaved family for long periods of time. Now, however, the rites are performed quickly and the few people who are in attendance disperse immediately afterwards.

Read more on UNOCHA.