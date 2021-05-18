Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) – an introduction

The Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) is a multi-donor country-based pooled fund managed by OCHA Sudan under the leadership of the Humanitarian Coordinator.

It receives unearmarked contributions from donors – mainly governments – into a single fund. The funds are used for ongoing humanitarian operations and to respond to new emergencies. This is done through Standard Allocations and Reserve for Emergency Allocations.

The SHF reinforces and relies on existing coordination structures, which allows for evidence-based prioritization and complementarity with humanitarian, development and peacebuilding funding mechanisms. A positioning paper is developed every year which highlights the strategic focus and guides allocations for that year.