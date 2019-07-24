24 Jul 2019

Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) Basic facts and figures 3 February 2019

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 03 Feb 2019
The Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) is a cost-effective way to support humanitarian action in Sudan. Under the direction of the Humanitarian Coordinator (HC), the SHF aims to support the timely allocation and disbursement of donor resources to the most critical humanitarian needs as defined by the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) or any agreed upon strategy by the HC. The SHF provides funding to international and national non–governmental organizations and UN agencies. The SHF receives voluntary donor contributions and supports humanitarian response year–round.

HOW SHF WORKS

The Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) receives contributions from donors – mainly governments – into a single fund, with the aspiration of reaching 15 percent of the total humanitarian funding requirements in Sudan. The money is used for humanitarian operations on a rolling basis through regular allocation rounds or is set aside for future response to in–country emergencies.
The SHF reinforces and relies on existing humanitarian coordination structures, which allows for evidencebased prioritization and complementarity with in-country humanitarian, development and peacebuilding funding mechanisms and donors. A positioning paper has been developed for the SHF to highlight the main strategic focus for 2018 and to serve as an overarching framework for 2018 allocations.

