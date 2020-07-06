Sudan Humanitarian Fund helps to plant seeds of hope for Taiba’s family

By Sonja Khoudja, OCHA Public Information Officer in Khartoum, Sudan

At the tender age of 9, Taiba Elherika is grieving the loss of both of her parents in a span of just two years. Her mother died during childbirth in 2018 and her father in ethnic clashes between Miseria and Rezigat tribes in Sudan’s West Kordofan region in early 2019, leaving Taiba and her two siblings under the care of their aging grandmother.

