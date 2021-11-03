Sudan Humanitarian Fund Dashboard Quarterly Update - September 2021

The Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) prioritizes life-saving humanitarian interventions by dedicating nearly 60 percent of its resources to emergency response activities. Funding preparedness, by embedding emergency contingency budget lines in ongoing projects, pre-approving proposals for possible flood emergencies and piloting prepositioning of emergency stock, allowed for flexible and timely response to all large emergencies this year.

The first Standard Allocation remained modest in size, due to uncertainty in funding in the first half of the year, but ambitious in its strategic objectives.

Underfunded priorities: education, child protection, GBV and general protection interventions - received almost 50 percent of the Standard Allocation funding, making the SHF one of the largest funding sources for protection interventions in Sudan. Integrated response was encouraged with most projects covering two or more sectors offering relief to people in the most affected localities. National NGO’s received more than a third of the funding, boosting the localization agenda.