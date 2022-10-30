Sudan Humanitarian Fund Dashboard 2022 - Quarterly Update (January - September 2022)

In the third quarter of 2022, the SHF allocated funds for the most urgent humanitarian needs stemming from the inter-communal violence in West Darfur and the Blue Nile for $4.3 million to respond to emergency shocks. This allocation increased the SHF budgets of grants when combined with the allocation for dry spells and crop failures in eight states, for an amount of $3.3 million. In addition, an allocation of $2.5 million to WHO ensures the continuation of nutrition services in all 79 stabilization centers in the 115 most-affected localities. This brings the total SHF response amount to dry spells and crop failure, close to $17 million. In addition, a $20 million CERF grant focuses on seed distributions and crop protection, helping to ensure a successful harvest, as well as WASH and nutrition interventions.

Also, in the third quarter of 2022, the ERRM mechanism allowed the SHF to release funding for 12 interventions for a combined amount of $3 million. SHF assigned this amount to 8 flood response interventions and 4 conflict response interventions.

While, in March 2022, SHF launched the Standard Allocation for $25 million. They included emergency contingency lines in 14 Standard Allocation grants covering ten states through an ERRM allocation of $4.5 million. The selection, approved in June 2022, resulted in 41 percent of the funds being allocated to the protection and education sectors. We allocated only 16 percent of the funds to national NGOs, well below the 30 percent target.

In addition, the UNHCR grant for the pre-positioning of NFI kits was renewed for an amount of $2 million. As of now, SHF has $2.36 million in reserves after the 2022 allocations were disbursed and the reserve allocations are being processed.