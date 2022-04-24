Sudan Humanitarian Fund Dashboard 2022 - Quarterly Update (January - March 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

$10.06M

TOTAL ALLOCATION AMOUNT

$19.1M

FUNDS REMAINING IN RESERVE

In the first quarter of 2022, the SHF allocated over $7 million to respond to the impact of dry spells and crop failure in six states, in addition to an allocation at the end of 2021 of $3.8 million in three states. A CERF allocation will complement the SHF interventions. SHF partners are increasing providing fodder and water for livestock to safeguard livelihoods and are distributing drought-resistant seeds for agriculture and pasture to support a successful harvest, critical for Sudan’s food security. The grants also cover drinking water and nutrition activities. SHF is addressing the most urgent needs while protecting the next agricultural season. Furthermore, SHF has allocated over $3 million to respond to the impact of intercommunal violence in West Darfur.

In March 2022, SHF launched the Standard Allocation, for $25 million. SHF continues to prioritize national NGO’s and protection interventions by aiming to allocate respectively 30 per cent and 40 per cent to these priorities. SHF has received 91 proposals and expects the allocation process to be finalized by the end of June.