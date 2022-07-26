Sudan Humanitarian Fund Dashboard 2022 - Quarterly Update (January - June 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

In the second quarter of 2022, the SHF increased budgets of grants addressing dry spells and crop failures in 8 states, for an amount of $3.3 million. While the original grants focused on anticipatory actions and livelihood interventions, the additional funds focus on the increasing urgent needs for nutrition support and water access for human consumption, reflecting the higher needs in these sectors during the last months of the lean season. In addition, an allocation of $2.5 million to WHO ensures the continuation of nutrition services in all 79 stabilization centers in the 115 most affected localities. This brings the total SHF response amount to dry spells and crop failure close to $17 million, complemented by a $20 million CERF grant which focuses on seed distributions and crop protection, so to assure a successful harvest, and WASH and nutrition interventions.

Also in the second quarter of 2022, the ERRM mechanism allowed the SHF to rapidly release funding on five occasions for a combined amount of $0.8 million for WASH, S/NFI, health, protection and nutrition interventions.

In March 2022, SHF launched the Standard Allocation, for $25 million. Emergency contingency lines were included in 14 Standard Allocation grants covering ten states through an ERRM allocation of $4.5 million. The selection, approved in June 2022, resulted in 41 per cent of the funds being allocated to protection and education sectors. Only 16 per cent of the funds were allocated to national NGO’s, well below the 30 per cent target.

In addition, the UNHCR grant for the prepositioning of NFI kits was renewed for an amount of $2 million. All these allocations bring the balance of SHF to $-1.14 million. Disbursements of allocations being processed will need to be postponed until new contributions are received.