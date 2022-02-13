Sudan Humanitarian Fund Dashboard 2021 - Quarterly Update (September - December 2021)

In the last four months of 2021, the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) allocated $13.9 million to respond to emergency shocks, ranging from floods, localized drought, intercommunal violence, displacement, to a Covid 19 surge. A further $9.3 million was allocated for the provision of basic humanitarian services to newly accessible areas. The prepositioning of stock instrument was challenged by global supply chain issues; around 10% of the grant value charged against stock distributed in response to floods and displacement.

In 2021, SHF was positioned as one of the main funding sources to support people affected by emergency shocks. Of the $57 million allocated, almost two-thirds were allocated to a timely response to emergency shocks. Furthermore, almost a quarter of the funding was allocated to protection and education sectors and a fifth to national NGO’s, showing distinct progress on SHF’s priorities.