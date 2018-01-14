Sudan Humanitarian Fund 2018: Allocation Strategy Paper - First Standard Allocation

I. Allocation Overview

Project Proposal Deadline: (Tuesday 23 January 2018, Sudan, 12:00am)

A) Introduction / Humanitarian situation

This strategy paper is for a total of USD 3 million focusing on refugees in White Nile state (USD 1.5 million) and prevention of Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) outbreaks West Kordofan, Red Sea, and White Nile (USD 1.5 million).

As the influx of refugees continues, White Nile remains the largest recipient of refugees. In 2017, some 59,886 have arrived in White Nile state bringing it to a total of 168,797 South Sudanese arrivals in White Nile (as of 30 November 2017, UNHCR). The Refugee Working Group confirmed critical latrine coverage gaps across all refugee camps in White Nile state. Proper disposal of children’s faeces is an issue in most camps. Four camps are critically below standard, namely Alagaya, Dabat Bosin, Um Sangour and Khor Al Waral (see Table 1).

The current AWD outbreak wave in Sudan is unprecedented. It started in 17 August 2016 from Kassala state and by August 2017 the outbreak had spread to all 18 states. The outbreak has caused a total of 36,414 cases (Attack Rate – 0.124%) including 818 deaths (Case Fatality Rate: 2.3%). In the most recent update of week 51 (17-23 December 2017), a total of 18 new cases were reported with no new deaths, which represents a significant reduction from nearly 2,000 cases per week in June 2017. Active transmission has been reduced to only two localities; Port Sudan and Suakin in Red Sea State. To eliminate the spread of AWD completely, response activities must continue until four-week consecutive zero reporting is effected nationwide. WHO is advocating for enhanced AWD response to continue, while starting prevention work to avoid further risk of AWD. World Health Organization (WHO) and the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) are developing a national strategic plan on AWD preparedness.

B) Humanitarian Response Plan

This allocation is closely aligned with the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). This allocation strategy contributes to outcome two of the HRP; displaced populations, refugees, returnees and host communities meet their basic needs and/or access to essential basic services while increasing their self-reliance. Under this outcome the aim of this allocation is twofold. First, it aims to address the urgent needs of the in camp refugees in the White Nile state that has seen the highest number of South Sudanese arrivals through provision of urgently needed sanitation and hygiene services. Second, following the outbreak of AWD across all states in Sudan, this allocation proposes to target six localities (in three states) highly affected by the AWD outbreak out of the total 187 localities in Sudan. The aim is to contribute to the prevention of new outbreaks through integrated WASH and Health interventions in heavily affected states of West Kordofan, Red Sea, and White Nile.