Sudan: Humanitarian Dashboard (January - March 2019)

Sudan remains a large protracted humanitarian crisis and the severity and scale of needs remain far reaching. Although there has been an improvement of the security situation both protracted and new displacement continues. About 1.86 million people live in protracted displacement.

In 2018, about 27,000 people were newly displaced in areas experiencing localised armed conflict such as Jebel Marra, Blue Nile and South Kordofan, of whom 19,000 people were mostly displaced in Jebel Marra alone. Despite operational challenges and funding constraints, 80 humanitarian partners reached over 4 million people with some form of assistance from January to December 2018. In the first quarter of 2019, humantiarian partners have assisted an estimated 1.6 million people throughout the country.