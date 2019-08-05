05 Aug 2019

Sudan: Humanitarian Dashboard (January - March 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 27 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.12 MB)

Sudan remains a large protracted humanitarian crisis and the severity and scale of needs remain far reaching. Although there has been an improvement of the security situation both protracted and new displacement continues. About 1.86 million people live in protracted displacement.
In 2018, about 27,000 people were newly displaced in areas experiencing localised armed conflict such as Jebel Marra, Blue Nile and South Kordofan, of whom 19,000 people were mostly displaced in Jebel Marra alone. Despite operational challenges and funding constraints, 80 humanitarian partners reached over 4 million people with some form of assistance from January to December 2018. In the first quarter of 2019, humantiarian partners have assisted an estimated 1.6 million people throughout the country.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.