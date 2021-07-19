Sudan: Humanitarian country team - Standard operating procedures crisis/emergency response including areas under control of non-state actors, May 2021

1. PURPOSE/RATIONALE

These standard operating procedures are intended to facilitate timely and effective humanitarian needs assessments and response including in areas controlled by non-state actors.

2. SCOPE

These standard operating procedures are intended as guidance and apply to humanitarian partners.

3. PROCEDURES

3.1 INTER-AGENCY NEEDS ASSESSMENTS

3.1.1 Once an alert or initial information of a new emergency is received, OCHA or any other humanitarian partner in consultation with the Area Inter-Sector Coordination Group (A/ISCG) or relevant coordination mechanism identify areas with humanitarian needs. An inter-agency (IA) assessment1 will be undertaken to get a common understanding of the situation, its likely evolution, and to facilitate evidence based coordinated response in case humanitarian needs have been identified.

3.1.2 OCHA and partners shall check for any available needs assessments or information which can provide an initial understanding of the situation.

3.1.3 OCHA2 or another humanitarian partner informs/consults with HAC or relevant authority about the intended IA assessment, and supports processing the necessary documentations/approvals to undertake the assessment as soon as feasible and security allowing.

3.1.4 OCHA or other relevant humanitarian partner coordinating the assessment consults with A/ISCG members, collectively agree on the Terms of Reference for the IA assessment including objectives, areas to be covered, methodology, questionnaire, resources, logistics, and teams.

The assessment teams will use the Sudan multi-sectoral rapid assessment tool to get a comprehensive understanding of the needs of affected people particularly women and girls, elderly, and people with disabilities.

3.1.5 The assessment teams will, at least, comprise partners representing each sector; if there are limitations on human resources or space on aircrafts or vehicles, representation from OCHA,

IOM, WASH, Health, FSL, Nutrition, ES/NFI and Protection – including GBV - will be prioritized based on advice from the AISCG. Inclusion of females in the assessment teams needs to be ensured.

3.1.6 If registration of people in need is not undertaken by IOM within 5 days of the assessment, the A/HCT will agree on a different partner to undertake registration of beneficiaries as soon as possible. Appropriate systems will be put in place during registration to ensure that both women and men have equal access to individual registration and documentation.

3.1.7 OCHA or another humanitarian partner leads the needs assessments. This step includes daily debrief with teams including challenges, key findings, and a comprehensive update upon return from the field.

3.1.8 As much as possible, assessment teams should endeavor to travel with initial assistance to support affected communities. Estimations on number of people to be assisted and quantities can be based on initial information received. Agencies/partners that require an assessment and registration of beneficiaries such as food assistance, will undertake delivery of humanitarian assistance as soon as registration of beneficiaries has been done.

3.1.9 Following the completion of the assessment, data analysis (including SADD analysis) and final assessment report will be produced within 72 hours (3 days). The assessment report should provide an overview of the context, key findings – including immediate humanitarian responsegaps and recommendations for immediate humanitarian response. All team members should share findings from the assessment with the team leaders/ sector focal points within 48 hours to allow OCHA compilation of the final findings/report including numbers of people affected within 72 hours. If required, the assessment teams will be jointly responsible for data entry, analysis and compilation of the draft report for the assessment. Sex and age disaggregated data (SADD) should be ensured during data collection, analysis and report writing.

3.1.10 OCHA will convene the A/ISCG or ISCG in Khartoum as needed to discuss the results of the assessment and plan immediate life-saving response3 taking into account cultural practices and gender considerations.

3.1.11 In a situation where the alert/initial information received about the emergency is sufficient to guide response, partners do not need to undertake an assessment and can proceed with delivery of assistance right after registration to identify the caseload targeted. Humanitarian partners already working in the affected location can a rapid needs assessment to inform the A/ISCG. As another option, the AISCG may agree to rely on information from the local authority and verify the caseload during delivery of assistance.