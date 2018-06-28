Sudan: Humanitarian Bulletin | Issue 11 | 28 May – 10 June 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

• Over 350 Sudanese refugees have returned to Darfur since April after having spent more than 10 years in refugee camps in Chad, according to UNHCR.

• IPC estimates that between May and July 2018 up to 6 million people in Sudan or 14 per cent of the total population will require food assistance.

• Staple cereal price increases are driven by seasonal increases in demand and reductions in supply, combined with fuel shortages and increased transportation costs – FEWS NET.

• About 85,500 IDPs in El Neem IDP camp, the largest in East Darfur, are able to access safe water for 12 hours a day.

Voluntary repatriation to Sudan continues

As part of a voluntary repatriation programme, in early June, some 180 people - who have been living as refugees in neighbouring Chad - officially returned to their places of origin in Sudan. Registered in Tina, a border town in North Darfur State, the returns were managed under the auspices of Sudan and Chad refugee authorities and the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Since the start of the programme in April this year, UNHCR has assisted a total of 353 refugee returns to Darfur from Chad. The refugee returnees received return packages containing essential items such as shelter tarpaulins, jerry cans and cooking utensils, and cash assistance. Food assistance for three months has also been provided by the World Food Programme (WFP).

Returning refugees arrived at a ‘reception center’ in Tina town, before moving to villages in Tina, Kornoi, Kebkabiya, Kutum, El Fasher, and Saraf Omra localities in North Darfur. A small group of 33 people has returned to Jebel Moon in West Darfur State.

While UNHCR works continuously with government and other partners to ensure refugees return in safe and dignified conditions, the Return, Recovery and Reintegration sector (RRR), chaired by the government’s Voluntary Return and Reintegration Commission, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) are expected to support reintegration assistance for returning populations, including enhancing basic services in return areas.

The convoys will pause for the June – August rainy season and resume after the rainy season. UNHCR plans to repatriate at least 3,500 refugees to Sudan by the end of the year.

Over 300,000 Sudanese refugees remain in Chad, and UNHCR will continue to work with the Governments of Sudan and Chad to facilitate their voluntary repatriation, within the framework of the Tripartite Agreement signed in May 2017 by the two Governments and UNHCR.

Under the Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2018, the Recovery, Returns, and Reintegration (RRR) sector in Sudan had received US$2.1 million of the required $37.5 million. Noriko Yoshida,

UNHCR Representative for Sudan, has appealed to donors to assist the Government of Sudan in its effort to provide sustainable and durable solutions for those returning, and for some two million internally displaced persons (IDPs), and their host communities.