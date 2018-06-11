Sudan: Humanitarian Bulletin | Issue 10 | 14 – 27 May 2018

Highlights

- At least 242,000 people in East Jebel Mara locality, South Darfur State will benefit from a one-year SHF grant managed by WHO, designed to improve access to basic health services.

- About 8,900 people have been reportedly displaced due to fighting in parts of East Jebel Marra and South Jebel Marra in South Darfur. This includes 5,900 new IDPs that were verified by IOM.

- Humanitarian organisations are responding to the needs of 3,645 new IDPs from East Jebel Marra in Otash camp near Nyala.

- Donors have contributed $271 million towards the Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) as of 27 May 2018.

New East Jebel Marra clinics fill health service gaps for 240,000

A one-year health clinics project started by the World Health Organization (WHO) in May is set to improve health services for at least 242,000 people in nine villages in East Jebel Marra, where humanitarian assistance became recently accessible.

Worth US$1.6 million, the project is co-funded by the Sudan Humanitarian Fund and WHO. Roughly 40 per cent entails rehabilitation and equipping of five health clinics, and support for four others. The remaining 60 per cent are provided by WHO towards purchasing medicines and medical supplies. All the clinics will be run for the duration of the project by the State Ministry of Health (SMoH) in partnership with the national NGO National Initiative Development Organisation (NIDO).

Located in South Darfur, the clinics are in Jawa, Feina, Jabra, Kidineer, Laiba, Taiba, Abo Hureira, Kiyora and Suru villages, where health services have been limited. The new and rehabilitated clinics are designed to provide in-patient treatment to severely malnourished children with medical complications. The clinic project includes value-added public health interventions such as outbreak investigation and community health promotion.

The clinics project directly benefits at least 221,000 patients, enabling access to medical treatment, case management, and essential medicines. Another 21,000 people are predicted to receive health promotion and advocacy services to enhance community best practice and communicable disease prevention. Health personnel at all nine clinics are scheduled for case management and surveillance training.

The project villages became newly accessible to humanitarian agencies during 2017, following the introduction in December 2016 of new directives for humanitarian action by the Government of Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC). Despite their isolation, many clinics in East Jebel Marra remained operational throughout the years of conflict, albeit at a reduced capacity. In other parts of Darfur, challenges remain with regard to ensuring sustainable funding for maintaining the provision of consistent health services.