Sudan Humanitarian Bulletin Issue 05 | May – June 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• 13,000 people affected by heavy rains and flash floods across the country.

• Authorities in Sennar State will provide all required assistance to people affected by floods.

• ICRC assists 138,000 people facing food insecurity with seeds and tools.

• IPC Phase 3 levels of food insecurity are expected in parts of Red Sea, Kassala, Gedaref,

Blue Nile, West Kordofan, North Kordofan, South Kordofan, and Greater Darfur - FEWS NET.

Some 13,000 people affected by heavy rains and flash floods across the country

Heavy rains and flash floods have affected an estimated 13,000 people in four states across the country including North Darfur (10,250), South Darfur (2,000), Sennar (530) and Kassala (150), according to the government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and partners. The rainy season in Sudan is from June to September and peaks in August, but this year the start of the rains was delayed between one and three weeks. Most of the country will experience above normal rainfall, increasing the likelihood of widespread floods across the country, according to a statement by the Greater Horn of Africa Climate Outlook Forum. As humanitarian supplies are being used to respond to the needs of people affected by floods, partners will need more funding to replenish stocks in anticipation of further flooding due to the predicted above normal rainfall.

10,250 people affected by floods in North Darfur (El Kuma and Tawilla)

Heavy rains and flash floods affected about 10,250 people in North Darfur’s El Kuma and Tawilla localities.

In El Kuma town and surrounding areas, response to the needs of about 4,000 people is ongoing. The World Food Programme (WFP) will support with 15-day rations; the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) will provide shelter supplies; health partners are ready to support with a mobile clinic once affected families are relocated to dry areas; the Zakat chamber will also provide assistance; and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) partners will construct latrines.

On 6 June flash floods destroyed 470 homes and damaged 397 others in and around El Kuma town, according to IOM and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS). The most urgent needs identified were emergency shelter and household supplies, food, as well as health and WASH services.